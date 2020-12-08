Selena Quintanilla and Chris Perez relationship explained

The recently released Selena: The Series shows only one layer of the romance Chris Perez lived with Selena Quintanilla . According to Oprah Mag, in the 2012 book Perez wrote to the late Tejano singer, he described him and Quintanilla as “polar opposites.” The 51-year-old guitarist, songwriter, and author said that “she was lively and outgoing, and loved being in the center of attention. Meanwhile, I quietly observed whatever was going on in the fringes.”

When Perez met Selena Quintanilla in 1990, she was 18 years old, and he was 20 and had a girlfriend. A detail not exposed in the show. After a trip to Acapulco, Mexico with the band, the lead singer and the guitarist started a romantic relationship.

Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, opposed their romance and labeled Perez as a rebel. In an interview with Oprah Mag, actor Ricardo Chavira, who plays Abraham in Selena: The Series, described Mr. Quintanilla as a macho man. “Abraham is a Mexican American of a specific generation—a macho man. My father is like that. All of my tios are the same way. My father still goes around when he talks about his daughters; These are our women. We have to protect our women. There’s a bit of toxic masculinity to it,” Chavira says. “I do have those old school ideals in me. But I have a 12-year-old daughter, and I’m trying to teach her about being someone independent, and someone who can stand on her own two feet.”

In the biography, Perez revealed that in Mexico, he got the chance to know Selena more in-depth and that she was “truly free to be herself.” According to the Texas native, the first time they hold hands was on the plane ride home. After the vacation, their feeling started to develop. “Our feelings for each other had begun to build after that trip to Mexico, despite the constant scrutiny of Selena’s parents and the band members within the close quarters of the bus,” Perez wrote.