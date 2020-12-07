Mario Lopez plays a sexy Colonel Sanders in new KFC mini-movie

In a move nobody saw coming, Mario Lopez is starring in a Lifetime mini-movie about KFC. The actor and talk show host is playing a sexy Colonel Sanders in the 15-minute feature sponsored by the friend chicken brand, which will air on Lifetime this Sunday at 12 p.m. before heading to Lifetime’s streaming platforms. The project is titled A Recipe for Seduction.

While this idea, in itself, is hard enough to believe, the soap’s synopsis makes things even more hilarious.

“As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother,” the official description of the short film reads. “When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?”

The film--and the trailer--feature some gimmicky lines that have to be heard to be appreciated, like, “He has a secret recipe that‘s going to change the world” and “Secret’s out, chicken man.”