Mario Lopez plays a sexy Colonel Sanders in new KFC mini-movie

In a move nobody saw coming, Mario Lopez is starring in a Lifetime mini-movie about KFC. The actor and talk show host is playing a sexy Colonel Sanders in the 15-minute feature sponsored by the friend chicken brand, which will air on Lifetime this Sunday at 12 p.m. before heading to Lifetime’s streaming platforms. The project is titled A Recipe for Seduction.
While this idea, in itself, is hard enough to believe, the soap’s synopsis makes things even more hilarious.
“As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother,” the official description of the short film reads. “When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?”
The film--and the trailer--feature some gimmicky lines that have to be heard to be appreciated, like, “He has a secret recipe that‘s going to change the world” and “Secret’s out, chicken man.”
Luckily for fans, this outrageous piece of cinema isn’t the only thing we have to look forward to from the people over at KFC. In honor of the film, KFC and Uber Eats will also be offering a “mini-movie and a meal” deal, giving customers the chance to get six free chicken tenders with the purchase of $20 or more between December 13 and 19.
“While enjoying the delicious taste of the Colonel’s secret 11 herbs and spices, viewers can share in all the drama of this steamy holiday love affair,” KFC said in a press release.
Mario Lopez also posted about this upcoming venture, writing, “Colonel Sanders is adding some sabor to the menu... Get your appetite ready.”
As many diehard fans of the fast-food chicken chain are pointing out, this isn’t the first time KFC has tried to portray Colonel Sanders as a hunky leading man.
Back in 2017, the brand released an 83-page romance novella called Tender Wings of Desire , which told the fictional story of Sanders’ courtship of a young Victorian lady.
Clearly, KFC is no secret to some unconventional advertising, but casting Mario Lopez as a hunky Colonel Sanders might just take the cake.
If you still can’t believe this film is real, watch the trailer for A Recipe for Seduction down below: