Daniella Alvarez confirms lack of mobility in her only foot

Since the announcement of her leg amputation in June 2020, Daniella Alvarez has become a ray of hope through her words and actions. The model, who represented Colombia in the Miss Universe 2011 - 2012 competition, announced last weekend that due to the ischemia that she presented a few months ago, the nerves of her lower limbs were seriously damaged, and that according to her doctor’s diagnosis, she will hardly be able to move his right foot again.



The ischemia (when organs or body parts don’t get adequate blood supply) she experienced during her first surgery when her left foot was amputated is still wandering throughout of her body. “The ischemia has also affected the functionality of my other foot as well, I am unable to walk. My right foot feels completely asleep and hasn’t woken up and we don’t know how long it will take for the foot to start functioning again,” the model revealed in June, after her leg amputation.

Daniella’s recovery



“I’ve been told that it’ll be at least six months before I can begin relearning the walking process due to my right foot losing functionality,” she said. Daniella also revealed that since losing her left leg, now her right leg will be carrying double the weight.



Updates on her right foot



In a﻿ video, Alvarez mentioned that she had to do a medical study called electromyography. This was conducted last week. The results of the study showed that she had a very serious injury from the knee down on her right side. “(The doctor told me) your tibia and fibula nerves were completely damaged. The ischemia affected them at its best and you will hardly be able to move your foot again.” The Colombian model explained that these nerves are the ones that tell to the tibia and fibula muscles to perform the function of walking, and that unfortunately, hers were no longer in a position to do that.

