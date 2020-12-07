John Mayer confuses fans by liking a photo of ex Jennifer Aniston

John Mayer raised a few eyebrows over the weekend after fans noticed some unusual activity on his social media.
Over on Instagram, the singer was caught liking some photos of his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston , which were posted by one of the actress’ fan accounts.
The post in question shows a series of throwback pictures with the Friends alum riding a bike, along with the caption, “I just can‘t with these pictures.” The second Mayer double tapped the photos, all of Anniston’s fans flooded the comments section, writing things like, “John Mayer liked,” along with a crying emoji. The account owner quickly replied in disbelief, typing, ”I NOOOOO.”
While the “Gravity” singer hasn’t commented on his recent like and whether or not it was intentional, this seems to prove that the former couple has kept things friendly since they dated over a decade ago.
As fans of the stars might remember, the celebs dated on and off in the late 2000s before calling things off in 2009. While it looks like the two are on good terms now, Mayer has spoken out about his regret over the split in the past, confessing to Rolling Stone that Anniston is the one that got away.
“I‘ve never really gotten over it,” he told the publication in 2012. “It was one of the worst times of my life.”
Earlier this year, Aniston was the one causing confusion herself, when she was spotted watching one of Mayer’s Instagram Live sessions in April. She even made her presence in the room known by commenting on the singer’s IG Live with three joyful emojis.
Now, Aniston keeps her personal life very private, which could be, in part, because of her relationship with Mayer. The actress spoke out about their split following their first separation in 2008, letting the world know she still had feelings for the singer, despite the fact that he aired out details of their breakup.
“He had to put that out there that he broke up with me,” she said to Vogue at the time. “And especially because it‘s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating. I get it. We’re human.”
“But I feel seriously protective of him and us. Trust me, you‘ll never see that happen again from that man,” Aniston continued. “And it doesn’t take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other. It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, we maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”
