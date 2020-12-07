John Mayer confuses fans by liking a photo of ex Jennifer Aniston

John Mayer raised a few eyebrows over the weekend after fans noticed some unusual activity on his social media.

Over on Instagram, the singer was caught liking some photos of his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston , which were posted by one of the actress’ fan accounts.

The post in question shows a series of throwback pictures with the Friends alum riding a bike, along with the caption, “I just can‘t with these pictures.” The second Mayer double tapped the photos, all of Anniston’s fans flooded the comments section, writing things like, “John Mayer liked,” along with a crying emoji. The account owner quickly replied in disbelief, typing, ”I NOOOOO.”

While the “Gravity” singer hasn’t commented on his recent like and whether or not it was intentional, this seems to prove that the former couple has kept things friendly since they dated over a decade ago.

As fans of the stars might remember, the celebs dated on and off in the late 2000s before calling things off in 2009. While it looks like the two are on good terms now, Mayer has spoken out about his regret over the split in the past, confessing to Rolling Stone that Anniston is the one that got away.

“I‘ve never really gotten over it,” he told the publication in 2012. “It was one of the worst times of my life.”