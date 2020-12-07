Khloé Kardashian reveals extravagant Christmas Eve celebration is canceled

According to Khloé Kardashian , for the first time in 42 years, her family won’t be throwing their extravagant annual Christmas Eve celebration. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said on social media that the decision comes after COVID-19 cases are rising in California. “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must,” said Kardashian, who was diagnosed with the virus earlier this year.

The 36-year-old socialite said she couldn’t wait until this year is over and that she is looking forward to throwing a huge Christmas party in 2021. “I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f**king fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas,” Khloe wrote, adding that the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card might not be happening neither. “We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over,” she wrote on Twitter.

Last month, the Good American co-founder got dragged on Twitter after replying to a fan who asked if they would cancel their Christmas party. “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that!” she wrote. “But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest.” Her response prompt angry reactions from fans who lost family members and even a doctor who asked Kardashian to donate the tests instead of using them to party. “As a physician who cannot ‘just get rapid testing’ on most of my patients, maybe you could skip the Xmas party and donate those tests to my sick patients? You know. Just to think of what is safest,” she wrote.