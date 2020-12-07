Miley Cyrus’ hairstyles through the years

Miley Cyrus has had enough of having her mental health judged by her physical appearance.
The iconic star has reinvented herself throughout her career, now with the release of her rock album Plastic Hearts , and the start of a new era that was marked by her trend-setting mullet.
The singer has never been shy with experimenting new looks, however she is now opening up about how the media‘s obsession with her looks has affected her.
Miley started changing her style at the beginning of the year and went for an even shorter cut in May, posting a photo on Instagram captioned “the mullet is officially back,” describing it as “edgy and spiky.”
From her brunette locks at the beginning of her career, to the gorgeous pixie cut that shocked her fans, Miley explained how both the audience and the media are constantly trying to see her hair as an indicator of drugs, alcohol and unstable mental health.
“The media likes to have my hair or what I look like be the point of reference for my sanity,” Revealing that she is aware of the headlines and adding that “there’s an idea that during the Younger Now era, I was pure.”
The 28-year-old superstar says the public’s obsession with her appearance started when she portrayed Hannah Montana in the popular Disney show.
And even confessed that while her fans thought she was emotionally stable during her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, Miley was in fact “way more off” her path at that time “than any of the times before” where her sanity was being questioned.
The talented artist is being praised for her incredible album, including a collaboration with Stevie Nicks, Dua Lipa, and now making the most out of her rock era with the new cover Doll Parts by Courtney Love’s Hole.