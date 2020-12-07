Katy Perry flashed her Spanx to the world

It’s only been a few months since Katy Perry gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom ’s daughter. Over the weekend, the new mother showed that she uses a bit of assistance from one specific product that is beloved by many.

On Sunday, Perry posted an adorable TikTok that showed off what she’s been wearing under her clothes with her 5 million followers. The “Last Friday Night” singer is seen in the video walking towards the camera in a bright blue trench coat. As she strutted, the words, “power,” ”attitude,” ”style,” ”confidence” and ”sex” popped up around her on-screen. As Perry got close to the camera, she lifted her hands while inside the coat’s pockets to show her wearing a pair of nude Spanx.

The relatable video came just a few days after the singer opened up about being a new mother.

“My daughter, she’s such a gift, but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep,” she said to Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during a virtual holistic wellness event that took place this month. “No matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go? And it went, but I know how to get it back.”

Perry also said during the chat that transcendental meditation has played a big role in helping her relax. “There‘s been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes.”

Back in October, the singer returned to work on “American Idol,” only a few months after her daughter was born. She posted a photo of her, fellow co-judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest to share her readiness for returning to the set. “MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it’s udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already! Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume,” she captioned the photo.