Mark Consuelos reunited with his family after four long months a part

It’s been a long few months for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to be a part, but the famous couple was finally reunited this past weekend. Consuelos has been busy filming his hit CW show, ‘Riverdale’ in Canada for the past four months, causing him to be separated from his wife and three kids.

On Sunday, Ripa posted a sweet family photo of Consuelos and the couple’s three kids, 23-year-old Michael, 19-year-old Lola, 17-year-old Joaquin, and Ripa’s 21-year-old nephew, Sergio all seated at the dinner table. The 50-year-old captioned the photo, “Sunday dinners with #daddy.”

Production on ‘Riverdale’ shut down due to COVID-19 and resumed filming a few months ago in Vancouver to finish the show’s fourth season and begin on its fifth season. The cast and crew were required to stay put in Canada until they wrapped on filming.

Throughout the past few months, Consuelos and Ripa often posted sweet Instagram messages to one another. In late September, the 49-year-old posted a sweet photo of him and Ripa that was captioned, “1 month down…3 to go. Missing my home team.”