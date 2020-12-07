Mark Consuelos reunited with his family after four long months a part

It’s been a long few months for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to be a part, but the famous couple was finally reunited this past weekend. Consuelos has been busy filming his hit CW show, ‘Riverdale’ in Canada for the past four months, causing him to be separated from his wife and three kids.
On Sunday, Ripa posted a sweet family photo of Consuelos and the couple’s three kids, 23-year-old Michael, 19-year-old Lola, 17-year-old Joaquin, and Ripa’s 21-year-old nephew, Sergio all seated at the dinner table. The 50-year-old captioned the photo, “Sunday dinners with #daddy.”
Production on ‘Riverdale’ shut down due to COVID-19 and resumed filming a few months ago in Vancouver to finish the show’s fourth season and begin on its fifth season. The cast and crew were required to stay put in Canada until they wrapped on filming.
Throughout the past few months, Consuelos and Ripa often posted sweet Instagram messages to one another. In late September, the 49-year-old posted a sweet photo of him and Ripa that was captioned, “1 month down…3 to go. Missing my home team.”
During the past few months, there has been a lot of virtual calls between Ripa and Consuelos, especially on Ripa’s morning talk show, ‘Live! With Kelly and Ryan.’ The talk show host celebrated her big 50th birthday on the show back in October and Consuelos made sure to show his support virtually for his wife. Then more recently, Ripa had another celebration on the show, this time for her 30 years with the Disney parent group, and once again, Consuelos was there on the big screen congratulating his lady.
Ripa has also been continuously posting throwback pictures of her and her hubby. One of the “thirst trap” photos, as their daughter Lola describes them, that Ripa posted is of her and Consuelos in bed together while the ‘Riverdale’ actor is shirtless. She captioned the post, “One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood 🔥this man eats #pbandj 🥪.” Consuelos replied in her comment section, “Miss you babe❤️❤️❤️.”