Kate Mara discusses her new series, ‘The Bachelorette’, and her work saving the Chimpanzees

Actress Kate Mara is starring in a new series called ‘A Teacher’, and sat down for a virtual interview on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres’ Showto discuss her new show, her obsession with watching ‘The Bachelorette’, and her amazing work she does with her sister Rooney Mara for the Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection organization to help orphaned chimpanzees. In addition, she revealed what game day is like for her NFL family.



Mara spoke to Ellen about her latest miniseries, ‘A Teacher’, in which she portrays the role of Claire Wilson. Mara described the show to Ellen as “a teacher who has a very inappropriate and illegal relationship with her students. The season sort of follows the consequences of those terrible choices.” As Ellen points out, “there’s a lot of sex happening” in the show which made it a proud but ‘complicated’ moment for Mara’s parents Timothy and Kathleen Rooney.

The actress explained, “you know, my parents are so sweet, they want to be supportive and watch the show. I just told them they’re going to have to fast forward through some things. But you know, that sort of eliminates a lot of the show.” Mara continued and said that when they talk on the phone they’ll say things like, “’Yeah, we only had to fast forward four times tonight,’ but that literally leaves probably 10 minutes left of the show - so yeah, it’s complicated for them.”



Ellen then took the convo from awkward sex talks with your parents to good old fashioned football. Mara is related to the owners of two of the NFL’s most venerated franchises, the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Her mother’s great-grandfather Art Rooney founded the Steelers and her fathers great-grandfather Timothy Mara founded the Giants.

For people who actually understand the NFL - this is a big deal. Ellen was curious and wanted to know how game days are in the family. “Its, complicated,” Mara joked. “If everyone’s winning, then it’s really happy. But you know, at the beginning of the season, it was pretty dark for the Giants. And now, all of a sudden, we’re in first place, which is completely mind blowing. But it’s a stressful situation, you know, constantly. But, it’s also really amazing, because, you know, someone’s most likely going to win, right? One of the teams is going to win.”