Jennifer Lopez’s kids look just like her and Marc Anthony in rare new photo

Jennifer Lopez got sentimental over the weekend. Amongst a sea of promotional content, the 51-year-old superstar shared a charming new photo of her kids, Max and Emme Muniz , sitting on her lap. “I love that they still want to sit on mama’s lap!” she wrote in the caption on Saturday, December 5. “Happy Saturday #Coconuts.” The sweet snap shows just how JLo and Marc Anthony ’s twins are growing up to resemble their parents.

©@jlo

In the photo, the trio snuggles up in their coziest at home ensembles. Mama Jen is barefaced and glowing in a soft white robe. Her daughter Emme dons a white teddy bear sweater and pastel joggers, while her son Max is wrapped up in a personalized robe-pajama set. The 12-year-olds are all smiles as they squeeze into one chair beside a blazing fire with their mom.

Seeing all three alone in a photo together, which doesn’t happen too often, cements how much the kids have grown. Many fans were quick to comment on the duo’s strong resemble to their famous parents. “How impressive, the boy is the same as the father and the girl the same as the mother,” one user wrote.

While some agreed, others pressed that they mostly look like Marc, writing: “BOTH have the dad’s nose eyes, mouth his face…” We definitely see hints of both the powerhouse parents in the pair. The photo also pays homage to one we love from when Max and Emme were only babies.

Jennifer clearly support her children as they get older, but loves that they still sit on her lap. She’s even said the same about her soon-to-be step daughter Ella! “The first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!!” she wrote on A-Rod ’s daughter’s birthday.