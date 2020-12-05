Jennifer Garner shares video that she promised publicist she never would

Does Instagram give out awards? If so, Jennifer Garner deserves them all. The 48-year-old star never fails to entertain on her page, which she collaborates on with her assistant Maureen Grosser. She outdid herself on Friday, December 4, upon sharing a video that she promised her manager and publicist would never see the light of day. The star put her 2020 spin on a steamy pool scene from her hit series Alias and people are freaking out.

“I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community ♥️,” Jennifer wrote in the caption of her hilarious post. “To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂). At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. 🤗♥️ #thankyou.”

Fans and celebrity friends alike were all for the mom-of-three’s latest video post. “This is EVERYTHING,” commented Molly Sims. “The best thing I’ve ever seen,” reiterated Kat Dennings. Eva Longoria encapsulated our thoughts into one word, simply replying: “OMG.”

In contrast with her early 2000s bikini strut, Jennifer donned a wetsuit and goggles for the clip. Her stepping out of the pool and putting on Uggs really took the self-parody to the next level. Of course, Jen still looks great! She’s a true star, embodying beauty inside and out. The Golden Globe winner shared the funny clip as a thank you for her ten million followers. And she deserves every single one!