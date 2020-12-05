Jennifer Garner, Andrea Bocelli to release duet together

WOW

Jennifer Garner shares video that she promised publicist she never would

The ‘13 Going on 30’ sweetheart won social media yet again

BY

Does Instagram give out awards? If so,  Jennifer Garner  deserves them all. The 48-year-old star never fails to entertain on her page, which she collaborates on with her assistant Maureen Grosser. She outdid herself on Friday, December 4, upon sharing a video that she promised her manager and publicist would never see the light of day. The star put her 2020 spin on a steamy pool scene from her hit series Alias and people are freaking out.

“I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community ♥️,” Jennifer wrote in the caption of her hilarious post. “To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂). At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. 🤗♥️ #thankyou.”

 

Fans and celebrity friends alike were all for the mom-of-three’s latest video post. “This is EVERYTHING,” commented Molly Sims. “The best thing I’ve ever seen,” reiterated Kat Dennings.  Eva Longoria  encapsulated our thoughts into one word, simply replying: “OMG.”

MORE JENNIFER GARNER:

Jennifer Garner recreates iconic roles with her dog and it’s everything

Jennifer Garner shares her most wanted skincare secrets

 

In contrast with her early 2000s bikini strut, Jennifer donned a wetsuit and goggles for the clip. Her stepping out of the pool and putting on Uggs really took the self-parody to the next level. Of course, Jen still looks great! She’s a true star, embodying beauty inside and out. The Golden Globe winner shared the funny clip as a thank you for her ten million followers. And she deserves every single one!

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more