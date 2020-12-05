Jennifer Lopez debuts new Christmas song in adorable video

Jennifer Lopez has an early holiday gift for you. The ever-hustlin’ 51-year-old joined her friend and vocal coach Stevie Mackey for a track on his new album “The Most Wonderful Time.” She duets with him on the record’s seminal song, of course, lending her pipes to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time.” It was a special collaboration for Stevie, who’s served as a coach on NBC’s The Voice for over ten seasons.

“I asked her to be on my album because everyone on it has a special significance and she was like, ‘Of course, baby!’” Stevie told American Songwriter. “I had another song in mind, but one of the things I’ve noticed about her is she knows how to create a moment.” If that’s not an accurate observation, we don’t know what is.

Apparently, she was supposed to be on “Let It Snow,” but “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” sounded more like a Christmas party to her. And we all know JLo loves a good celebration. “We throw Taco Tuesday Christmas parties every year and it reminded her of that,” Stevie said. “For this one, she actually vocal produced me for the first time! That’s my girl…. I care so much for her.”

“This was so special!!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a charming clip. “We got to hear the final mix together and had to perform it on the spot😂 I’m so excited to have you on this project @jlo ❤️🙏🏽 You always challenge everyone around you to be better, work harder, and live a more fulfilling life. Even though this Christmas is going to be different we still gave em a party with this song.”