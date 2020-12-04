Justin Bieber slams Selena Gomez fan for telling people to ‘go after’ Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is not happy with one fan of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez , who asked her fellow stans to “go after” his wife, Hailey Bieber .

The “Yummy” singer took to Instagram this week to call out the unidentified woman, who he refers to as a “sad excuse for a human.” In the video, he says, “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

In the woman’s video, which Justin re- posted, the Selena Gomez fan asked her followers to “f**king bombard” Hailey and Justin’s Q&A on Instagram Live this Thursday. The woman went on to encourage her fellow stans to comment about “Jelena”--Justin and Selena’s former couple name--and “how Selena is better” than Hailey. She added, “Go after her, please. Let’s all go after her.”

After posting the video itself, Justin gave his own comments on her remarks, saying, “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right.”

Luckily, despite the sadness this video brought Bieber, the 26-year-old insists that he will not let the video steal his joy.

“I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feels small,” he said. “The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.. life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY.”