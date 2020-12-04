See who was the only guest at Chanel’s 2021 Métiers d’Art show

Kristen Stewart was the only VIP guest at Chanel’s 2021 Métiers D’art superb show. The A-lister was the sole person invited after French COVID-19 safety precautions allowed only one person. Only essential personnel were present, totaling 301 people. This means only the 300 cast and crew members, and the brand ambassador Stewart were in attendance.

This year, the show of the 2020/21 Métiers D’art Collection is held at the Château de Chenonceau, located in the Loire Valley, also known as “Le Château des Dames.”

©Chanel Why was Kristen Stewart the only guest at Chanel’s runway show?

Every December the legendary House of Chanel, presents one of the most exquisite collections, highlighting France’s craftsmanship and tradition through a creative dialogue between its creative director Virginia Viard and the artisans.

©Chanel Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show than the Met Museum’s Temple of Dendur

Métiers d’Arts is a celebration of the traditional skills and traditional Madisons. This included accessories maker Desrues, feather maker Lemarié, and embroiderers like Lesage and Atelier Monte.