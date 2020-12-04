See who was the only guest at Chanel’s 2021 Métiers d’Art show

Kristen Stewart was the only VIP guest at Chanel’s 2021 Métiers D’art superb show. The A-lister was the sole person invited after French COVID-19 safety precautions allowed only one person. Only essential personnel were present, totaling 301 people. This means only the 300 cast and crew members, and the brand ambassador Stewart were in attendance.
This year, the show of the 2020/21 Métiers D’art Collection is held at the Château de Chenonceau, located in the Loire Valley, also known as “Le Château des Dames.”
Every December the legendary House of Chanel, presents one of the most exquisite collections, highlighting France’s craftsmanship and tradition through a creative dialogue between its creative director Virginia Viard and the artisans.
Métiers d’Arts is a celebration of the traditional skills and traditional Madisons. This included accessories maker Desrues, feather maker Lemarié, and embroiderers like Lesage and Atelier Monte.
Virginia Viard got her inspiration for this collection at Le Château de Chenonceau located at the Loire Valley. It is called Le Château des Dames (the ladies Castle) because powerful and legendary women have lived there including: Catherine Brinconnet, Dianne de Poitiers and Louise Dupin.
The tiles of the Royal gallery provided much of the inspiration for the collection. This can be noted as a main motif on many of the dresses, skirts and accessories. It can be noted on the interlocked CC and the lion, Gabrielle’s astrological sign.
The overall look and feel of the collection is Goth Princesses. Similar to chess boards, which is currently in vogue, perhaps due to the Netflix series ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ The chess boards can be found all over the collection, on miniskirts, long gowns and maxi skirts.
Some of the Château tapestries also made an impact on Viard’s inspiration to create magnificent evening sweaters as well as court dresses and collars. Inspired by Catherine de Medici and, my favorite, a velvet strapless dress with a Chateâu de Chenonceau belt is a dream for a powerful woman of our day.