Where to buy Funko Pop’s Selena Quintanilla figurine

Do not panic, but the first-ever Funko Pop’s Selena Quintanilla figurine is sold out on Amazon. Can you believe this? Within the first 40 minutes on the platform, the late Tejano singer collectible became unavailable. However, you can still pre-order it at Entertainment Earth — phew!

The buzz came right before the highly anticipated Netflix original Selena: The Series debuted. Funko paid tribute to our beloved Selena by modeling her vinyl figure to perfection. The little doll features two of her iconic looks, the burgundy jumpsuit in her last performance at the Houston Astrodome and the Lillie Rubin white sequin dress she wore to the Grammys. The figurine measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall, and comes packaged in a window display box.

©Funko Funko Pop’s Selena Quintanilla figurine

The Quintanilla family always make sure to keep Selena’s legacy alive; therefore, they were also involved in creating the Funko figure. “I am excited to partner with Funko on this release celebrating Selena’s ongoing legacy,” said Suzette Quintanilla in a press release. “These Funko Pop products honor some of the most influential musicians, and I am humbled to have Selena be part of this historic line showcasing her place in pop culture.”

The part one of the two-part series drops today, Dec. 4. Selena: The Series, is a “coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.” The drama, starred by The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos explores the Queen of Tejano Music’s journey as a young artist to her becoming one of the most successful Latin singers of all time, in addition to “the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.”

“When I was younger, I remember hearing her music in the house,” Serratos shared with Entertainment Weekly. “When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing ‘Que Creias.’ Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed every one of her. I was able to perform that song on the show, and I was so nervous and so excited! I didn’t want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was really incredible!”

