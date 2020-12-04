Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are teaming up once again for a new film

Fans of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood are in for a treat, with two of the film’s biggest stars preparing a reunion.

According to reports, Margot Robbie is going to replace Emma Stone in an upcoming film that stars Brad Pitt , marking the first time the two have worked together since the aforementioned 2019 hit.

The film, Babylon, will be directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle. The project has been in the works for over a year and is currently set for a late 2021, early 2022 release, which is just in time for the awards season.

Earlier this week, Deadline cited sources, who say Stone is being forced to exit the film for scheduling reasons, which led to looking for her replacement. Now, Paramount Pictures and Chazelle are reportedly in early discussions with Margot Robbie to take the female lead role.

Babylon is a period, R-rated drama set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies. When Paramount acquired the picture in late 2019, it set a Christmas Day 2021 awards-qualifying release, with a wide berth January 7. This was before the pandemic and is still subject to change, with the expectation is that it will shoot at least some of the film in Los Angeles. The film is going to be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt, and Tobey Maguire.



On top of this recently-acquired role, Margot Robbie has kept herself busy teasing the upcoming Suicide Squad, where she will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn.