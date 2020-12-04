Shawn Mandes says he and Camila Cabello have talked about getting engaged: ‘When you know, you know’

CELEB BUZZ

Shawn Mendes reveals he and Camila Cabello have talked about getting engaged: ‘When you know, you know’

The singer called his girlfriend one of his best friends

BY

Wedding bells could be in  Shawn Mendes  and  Camila Cabello ’s future. The Wonder singer, 22, revealed to  Entertainment Tonight  that he and the former Fifth Harmony member, 23, have talked about getting engaged one day. “Yeah, absolutely. I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,“ he shared.

RELATED:

Shawn Mendes reveals the reason why he doesn’t sing to girlfriend Camila Cabello in private

 
Shawn Mendes revealed that he and Camila Cabello have talked about getting engaged one day©Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp
Shawn Mendes revealed that he and Camila Cabello have talked about getting engaged one day

Shawn continued, “She’s been one of my best friends since I was like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

The Señorita singers, who recently adopted a puppy named Tarzan together, started dating in July of 2019. ﻿The couple will be spending the upcoming holidays “in the basement” of Shawn’s parents’ house in Ontario, Canada with their pup.

The singers started dating in 2019©Getty Images
The singers started dating in 2019

Shawn has previously opened up about his girlfriend’s positive influence on his relationship with family and friends. “I don’t know if it was something that was a ‘me thing’ or a ‘men thing,’ but I think for seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn’t keeping in touch with my family and friends...but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more,” the Canadian crooner said during an interview with Elton John for VMAN.


“[She’s] all about the family and friends, and it really made me like, ‘Oh, I should call my mom’ I started reaching back out to my family and friends and all of these connections I felt were further away,” Shawn added. “I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more