Shawn Mendes reveals he and Camila Cabello have talked about getting engaged: ‘When you know, you know’

Wedding bells could be in Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ’s future. The Wonder singer, 22, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he and the former Fifth Harmony member, 23, have talked about getting engaged one day. “Yeah, absolutely. I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,“ he shared.

Shawn Mendes revealed that he and Camila Cabello have talked about getting engaged one day

Shawn continued, “She’s been one of my best friends since I was like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

The Señorita singers, who recently adopted a puppy named Tarzan together, started dating in July of 2019. ﻿The couple will be spending the upcoming holidays “in the basement” of Shawn’s parents’ house in Ontario, Canada with their pup.

The singers started dating in 2019

Shawn has previously opened up about his girlfriend’s positive influence on his relationship with family and friends. “I don’t know if it was something that was a ‘me thing’ or a ‘men thing,’ but I think for seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn’t keeping in touch with my family and friends...but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more,” the Canadian crooner said during an interview with Elton John for VMAN.