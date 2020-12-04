Kelly Clarkson gets emotional about her kids

Kelly Clarkson shows how proud she is of her four-year-old daughter Remington, describing her as independent and highlighting her spirit, despite driving her “insane” sometimes.

Loading the player...

The 38-year-old mom is going through hard times, with the complicated divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, involving financial demands and co-parenting issues.

During the latest episode of the popular Kelly Clarkson Show the singer opened up about her priorities in the divorce process, admitting that the hardest part for her is the kids, Remington and River.

However she revealed the admiration she has for her daughter during this “horrible” situation, confessing that her “little girl is so independent.”

©GettyImages Kelly Clarkson, Remington and River.

She also went on to say that her positive outlook drives her insane and sometimes she gets emotional about it and cries at night, adding that “you don’t really want to break their little spirit” because “you’re a force and that’s who you are,” explaining how she has to be strong for them.

It was reported that her children will be having to travel between Montana and California, now that she gained primary custody, but will still have to share joint physical and legal custody with Blackstock.