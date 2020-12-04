The Weeknd taps Rosalía for bilingual “Blinding Lights” remix

A year after his hit single, “Blinding Lights” was first released, The Weeknd has enlisted the help of Rosalía for the remix.

The singer first teased the unexpected collaboration yesterday, December 3, posting a photo of the duo onto Twitter. He didn’t write anything in the caption beside tagging the Spanish singer, but just a few hours later, he surprised fans by giving them a bilingual remix to one of the biggest songs of 2020.

This track, with the addition of Rosalía, becomes The Weeknd’s latest bilingual venture since he hopped onto Maluma’s remix for “Hawái” one month ago. On that song, Abel gives the record-breaking single a new, English intro, crooning about an ex that moved onto someone else--even though he can tell she’s lying about how happy she is. After that, The Weeknd and Maluma take turns singing the song’s catchy chorus.

Before he tested out his Spanish singing chops on “Hawái,” the singer gave himself the name, “El Fin De Semana,” or “The Weekend” in Spanish. Rosalía gave her collaborator another nickname, writing, “BLINDING LIGHTS con el AbelitooOoo” in her Instagram post about the remix.

Prior to this new remix, The Weeknd’s single has already been one of the most popular songs this year. Since dropping back in November of 2019, the single has been a staple on the Billboard Hot 100 every single week.

Beside how many dedicated fans the singer has, the commercial success of “Blinding Lights” and other singles off of The Weeknd‘s most recent effort, After Hours, is just one of the reasons why the artist called out The Grammys after not receiving any nominations this time around.