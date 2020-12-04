Kendall Jenner supported her family’s individual brands in a clever way

Aside from their hit reality show, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their impressive empire. Currently, the famous family has a business empire that ranges from cosmetic and skincare lines to shapewear collections, clothing lines, and lifestyle brands. The other day, Kendall Jenner used Instagram to show off her outfit, which just happened to be full of her family’s many brands.
The family is currently on one of their annual family vacations, where they’ve all been posing selfies, cute Instagram stories, and funny TikTok videos. Older sister, Kim Kardashian West posted a video on her Instagram story of the 25-year-old model flaunting her adorable athleisure outfit where she pointed out that each article of clothing was from one of her family’s lines.
In the clip, Jenner pointed to her brown cropped sweatshirt and said it was from her older sister, Khloé ‘s Good American line. As the clip continues, Jenner lifts up her sweater to show off her black bra - and tiny waist - which is from sister Kim ’s shapewear line, Skims. Next, the model giggles and points to her brown slider sandals which happen to be from her brother-in-law Kanye West ’s Yeezy line.
Then the camera moves up-close to the model’s gorgeous face where Jenner reveals she’s wearing KKW Beauty lip products, which is Kim’s beauty line.
After telling her followers her lip products, Jenner then laughs and tells them that she’s wearing eye makeup from her younger sister, Kylie ’s Kylie Cosmetics line.
Lastly, Jenner smiles and points to her teeth mentioning Moon, the tooth-whitening product she often endorses. To wrap up the whole video, Jenner said, “Find it all on Poosh!” which is sister, Kourtney’s lifestyle website.
We have to applaud Jenner for her funny but smart video which of course is another clever marketing tool to make us run to our computers to order these products.