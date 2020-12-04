Kendall Jenner supported her family’s individual brands in a clever way

Aside from their hit reality show, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their impressive empire. Currently, the famous family has a business empire that ranges from cosmetic and skincare lines to shapewear collections, clothing lines, and lifestyle brands. The other day, Kendall Jenner used Instagram to show off her outfit, which just happened to be full of her family’s many brands.

©GettyImages Kendall Jenner recently supported her family’s many business ventures.

The family is currently on one of their annual family vacations, where they’ve all been posing selfies, cute Instagram stories, and funny TikTok videos. Older sister, Kim Kardashian West posted a video on her Instagram story of the 25-year-old model flaunting her adorable athleisure outfit where she pointed out that each article of clothing was from one of her family’s lines.