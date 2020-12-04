Demi Lovato new musical collaboration proves she is the queen of manifestation

The great Erykah Badu once said, “Write it down on real paper with a real pencil. And watch sh*t get real.” But apparently, Demi Lovato only needs to tweet it. Her new musical collaboration proves she is the queen of manifestation, and here’s why. First, the 28-year-old superstar tweeted that she would be singing at the Super Bowl one day, and she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 54.

©GettyImages Demi Lovato performs the National Anthem prior to the start of Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Then Lovato did it again after allowing the universe to conspire in her favor when in 2011, the award-winning singer and songwriter said she would “absolutely” record a song with All Time Low.

©Hola The 28-year-old superstar only needs to tweet it, and will become a reality.

The rock band from Towson, Maryland, fast forward nine years later, recruits Lovato and musician blackbear to release a new version of “Monster,” plus an animated lyric video. “We’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world,” said All Time Low lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Alex Gaskarth in a statement.

“Feels like I’ve known these guys forever 🖤🖤🖤 I’m SO stoked that the @alltimelow guys asked me to jump on MONSTERS and it’s sooo dope to also have a song out with @bear!!! 🙏🏼🤘🏼💞” Demi Lovato wrote on Instagram sharing a video teaser inviting fans to enjoy the collaboration.