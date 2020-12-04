Demi Lovato new musical collaboration proves she is the queen of manifestation

The great Erykah Badu once said, “Write it down on real paper with a real pencil. And watch sh*t get real.” But apparently, Demi Lovato only needs to tweet it. Her new musical collaboration proves she is the queen of manifestation, and here’s why. First, the 28-year-old superstar tweeted that she would be singing at the Super Bowl one day, and she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 54.
Then Lovato did it again after allowing the universe to conspire in her favor when in 2011, the award-winning singer and songwriter said she would “absolutely” record a song with All Time Low.
The rock band from Towson, Maryland, fast forward nine years later, recruits Lovato and musician blackbear to release a new version of “Monster,” plus an animated lyric video. “We’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world,” said All Time Low lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Alex Gaskarth in a statement.
“Feels like I’ve known these guys forever 🖤🖤🖤 I’m SO stoked that the @alltimelow guys asked me to jump on MONSTERS and it’s sooo dope to also have a song out with @bear!!! 🙏🏼🤘🏼💞” Demi Lovato wrote on Instagram sharing a video teaser inviting fans to enjoy the collaboration.
Gaskarth later commented on Lovato’s post, saying that her participation is an upgrade for the song. “You absolutely crushed it!! Elevated this song beyond what we could’ve imagined. This team 💪,” he wrote.
Although Demi Lovato is known for singing predominantly pop songs, the actress and businesswoman built her career by singing pop-rock and glam rock. “ROCKVATO IS BACK AND IM LIVING FOR IT,” wrote a fan remembering 2008 hits like “Get Back,” which sold over 560,000 copies in the United States, plus other singles like “La La Land” and “Don‘t Forget.”
Demi Lovato honors Naya Rivera for inspiring Latina women and her ‘groundbreaking’ character
Demi Lovato reflects on mental health disorders, the coronavirus pandemic, and Black Lives Matter in a personal letter
Fans were also quick to highlight Lovato’s powerful vocals in this song. “The last 15 seconds where you absolutely GO OFF,” a person wrote, while another one added, “You runs on this song complete it omg I totally know and understand why they ask you to collab.”
Enjoy below the animated lyric video of All Time Low “Monsters” featuring Demi Lovato and blackbear.