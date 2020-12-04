Get ready for Kris-mas with Kris Jenner this holiday season: Here’s how

If you’re in need of a little Kris-mas decor inspiration, then you’re in luck. Kris Jenner , known for her lavish Christmas decorations, is going to teach fans how to glam the halls this holiday season. The Kardasian-Jenner matriarch, 65, and her favorite artistic collaborator, Jeff Leatham, are teaming up for an Airbnb Online Experience called “A Very Kardashian Christmas.”

©Eric Lopez Kris Jenner will share her personal holiday styling hacks during the Airbnb online experience

“More is more, I always say – especially when it comes to holiday home décor. The bigger, the brighter, the bolder, the better. But you can do a lot with a little, too,” the momager wrote on her Airbnb experience’s page. “Join me and Jeff Leatham – friend, collaborator and artistic decorator who’s helped me bring my holiday dreams to life over the years – for a décor discussion to remember.”

The holiday season enthusiast added, “We’ll talk about where we get our inspiration for our beautiful arrangements, the benefit of a well-defined design theme and the joy of creating a holiday space that sparkles. Let’s. get. festive.”

©Eric Lopez The famous momager is known for her over-the-top Christmas decorations

During the hour-long experience, Kris will share her personal holiday styling hacks and inspiration. Guests will also learn how to build a design theme and create a joyful holiday space. Interested parties can book the experience starting Dec. 9 for $100 per person/household, up to 10 guests. Participants only need to bring “an eye for design,” their “burning holiday décor questions” and a “can-do attitude and creative spirit.” A free livestream will be available at youtube.com/airbnb on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. ET. “I love Christmas and I’m excited to be able to share what I’ve learned with all of you,” Kris said. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”

Proceeds from the social impact experience will benefit the Watts Empowerment Center, which is an active community center in Los Angeles committed to the children, youth, and families within Watts Housing Projects and offers resources from sports leagues and performing arts studios to after-school tutoring and resume-building workshops and more.