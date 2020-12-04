Heidi Klum said her teenage daughter is finally old enough to model

It seems that the modeling gene runs in Heidi Klum ’s family. The famous supermodel is passing on her modeling skills to her teenage daughter, Leni who might soon be taking the modeling world by storm. In a recent interview with People, the 47-year-old dished about her daughter, who she shares with her ex, Seal.

On Thursday, Klum told the magazine that she and Leni have been spending a lot of quality time together in Berlin, Germany where Klum is filming “Germany’s Next Top Model.” Klum explained how Leni has been coming to the set and watching her mom work and aside from spending time with her famous mom, it seems that the 16-year-old is also taking some notes from the models she’s observing on the show.

“She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it‘s very interesting to her,” Klum said to People. “When you’re that age you’re still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be, and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do.”

“Who knows, maybe in five years when I‘m not hosting the show anymore maybe it’s going to be like “Germany’s Next Top Model” by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows,” the 47-year-old model said. “She’s kind of playing with this idea.”

Interestingly enough, Klum didn’t want to expose her daughter to any modeling gigs when she was younger. “She‘s old enough now,” the model shared. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”