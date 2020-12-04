Why Mindy Kaling almost turned down her Vogue cover

Mindy Kaling looks stunning on the cover of Vogue India, however she almost turned down the amazing opportunity for a very relatable reason.

The 41-year-old actress and mom welcomed her second child Spencer, keeping her pregnancy a complet secret, only revealing the big news a month after the arrival of her baby.

Mindy admitted how thrilled she was for experiencing motherhood for a second time, and being offered her first Vogue cover just six weeks after giving birth, confessing that she “was so excited,” for the December issue of the iconic magazine, but she was “seriously nervous.”

The entrepreneur explained to her fans on Instagram that she almost passed on the cover of Vogue because it was too soon after giving birth to her son, and she was “not feeling body confident.”

Mindy is constantly interacting with her fans on social media, and recently revealed Spencer’s middle name after someone commented under one of her posts.

“Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very Caucasian names.” To which the proud mom wrote, “They do! Swati and Avu!.”