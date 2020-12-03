Miley Cyrus admits she’ll ‘always’ love ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Almost a year after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth was finalized, Miley Cyrus is opening up about why the relationship didn’t work out.
The “Midnight Sky” singer stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, where she talked about her new album Plastic Hearts, along with her personal life, including dating during the pandemic and her divorce from her The Last Song costar.
Cyrus and Hemsworth spent nearly a decade together before tying the knot in December 2018. About 8 months later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in January of this year.
During her appearance on the show, Cyrus told Stern that still loves her ex-husband “very much” and “always will,” but “there was too much conflict.” She went on to explain, “I don‘t get off on drama or fighting.”
“I don’t know if we ever really thought we were actually going to get married,” she said, going on to recall how losing their Malibu home two years ago in a wildfire impacted their relationship: “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.”
Moving on from her life as a married woman, Miley also opened up about dating while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, finding different ways to connect with other people while social distancing. Over the summer, she broke up with Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating, which included the first few months of the pandemic.
“This time has been really interesting and challenging for any sort of dating or meeting people,” she told Stern. “I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID. I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people…it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f***ed up.”
She went on to say, “I love people, I love who I love, I’ve had relationships with all genders and I’m down. Right now I’m kind of in the mood for some D, but I’m down for whatever, honestly.”
The singer went on to dispute the “wild and free” persona a lot of people assume she has, describing herself as someone who seeks stability in a partner.
“I am not a free bird. I love structure,” she explained. ”Structure keeps me safe and keeps me my best and I love to be anchored and weighted by people. I don’t want to be friends with feathers, I want you to be, like, cement for me.”
