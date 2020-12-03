Miley Cyrus admits she’ll ‘always’ love ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Almost a year after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth was finalized, Miley Cyrus is opening up about why the relationship didn’t work out.

The “Midnight Sky” singer stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, where she talked about her new album Plastic Hearts, along with her personal life, including dating during the pandemic and her divorce from her The Last Song costar.

Cyrus and Hemsworth spent nearly a decade together before tying the knot in December 2018. About 8 months later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in January of this year.

During her appearance on the show, Cyrus told Stern that still loves her ex-husband “very much” and “always will,” but “there was too much conflict.” She went on to explain, “I don‘t get off on drama or fighting.”

“I don’t know if we ever really thought we were actually going to get married,” she said, going on to recall how losing their Malibu home two years ago in a wildfire impacted their relationship: “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.”

Moving on from her life as a married woman, Miley also opened up about dating while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, finding different ways to connect with other people while social distancing. Over the summer, she broke up with Cody Simpson after 10 months of dating, which included the first few months of the pandemic.