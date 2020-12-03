Jennifer Lopez reveals an ex-boyfriend encouraged her to get Botox

Not in this life, sir! During one of her virtual meetings with beauty editors to promote her newly released brand JLo Beauty, Jennifer Lopez revealed that one of her ex-boyfriends encouraged her to get Botox when she was 23 years old. The singer, dancer, actress, and businesswoman said she is one hundred percent real. “I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” she said during the Zoom call. “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing.”

“I was in my 20s, and I was dating this guy,” she recalled. “He went to one dermatologist, and I went to another dermatologist. Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, ‘If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you’re young right now, it’s going to be great.’” Lopez went ahead and explained how her ex and his dermatologist wanted to give her an introduction to Botox. “She said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass,’” the superstar shared.

“I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, ‘No, thank you.’ And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today,” she questioned.

According to Lopez, she learned from her mother the powerful benefits of using natural ingredients; therefore, she prefers to use products without toxins. “I’m more about a natural approach to skincare, but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

After launching JLo Beauty, the award-winner star revealed two of her coveted secrets —the use of olive oil and SPF. “It’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work,” she said. “One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day,” she urged. “That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old.”