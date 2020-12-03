Barack Obama reveals Sasha’s secret

Obama has a playlist to accompany his book with music featured inside. It‘s filled with classics like Aretha Franklin, and Paul McCartney. But he always releases a year-end playlist filled with “fresh cuts.” He confessed he doesn’t stay hip all on his own though and has help from his daughters. “My year-end playlists, those are the fresh cuts. There, I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year,” he shared. “I’m constantly listening to their music, sometimes by request, and sometimes just because that’s what’s blaring in our house. So, you know, I pick up on some trends.”

Obama then shared that Sasha is protective of her swag and has a private playlist. “Sasha is more protective of her music. There’s certain things on SoundCloud. She has like a private playlist,” he shared. “She won’t share all of them with me, because she’s not sure I’m hip enough. But nah man, I’m keeping up for an old guy.”



Obama also shared the one thing he learned during his presidency, “The one thing the presidency taught me is the country is complicated- the media simplifies it. When you actually get on the ground and you talk to people, you go into some small rural town and find out there‘s a huge Vietnamese population you didn’t expect, or you go into a black neighborhood and you sit in a barbershop and you’ll find out there a bunch of folks, church-going folks with some pretty conservative views about a lot of things, and that’s all for the greater good… Folks are always simpler in a 140 character version and when you actually take the time to hear their stories and where they’re coming from, why they think the way they do, why they feel the way they do, they’ll surprise you. That gives you then the opportunity to build bridges, build coalitions, and move the country into a better direction.”



