Joe Manganiello reveals Sofia Vergara’s reaction to his blue mohawk

Joe Manganiello has been rocking a mohawk and recently dyed it bright blue. The actor and director has been showing off pics of the exciting hairstyle on his Instagram and fans were wondering, ‘does Sofia Vergara love it or hate it?” Manganiello sat with Entertainment Tonight for an exclusive interview and shared how they celebrated their anniversary and what Vergara thought of his hair.
Manganiello and Vergara’s fifth wedding anniversary was on November 22nd and the proud hubby shared a video from their wedding during the first dance. ET wished them a happy anniversary and Manganiello said they had a lovely picnic where he courted her in New Orleans.
ET‘s Rachel Smith asked Manganiello how Vergara liked his new bright mohawk and Manganiello joked, “You know, she married an actor, so she had to think the weirdness would come out at some point.” He then shared that it was all for a role. “Everything generally that I do looks wise has to do with some sort of role,” Manganiello explained. ”This was one of the rare times when I had a couple of weeks to do something with my hair that I wanted to do.” While the mohawk was for a film, he chose the blue color to have fun for a few weeks. “I had my hair in a white mohawk for a role and I’m getting ready to shave it tomorrow morning completely off for another role. So I had a, like a two or three-week span where I could do whatever I wanted with it,” he said. “So I just dyed my mohawk blue!”
Per, ET, Manganiello originally shaved his head to reprise his role as Deathstroke for reshoots on Zack Snyder‘s, Justice League. “It was my opportunity to put my stink on the character, you know? I had my own opinions about the character and once they hand it over to the actor, it becomes the actor’s, and you get to do what you want with it,” he recalled. “When Zack called me and said he wanted me to come back, I said, ‘Well, I’ve got a couple ideas about things I want to do,’ and Zack was really excited about them all, including, you know, the change to a more warlike Deathstroke.”
Manganiello explained he was ditching the mohawk “for another role” and it looks like yesterday was the day. He shared a photo on Instagram rocking a freshly shaven bald head with a goatee. Manganiello held up their tiny Chihuahua named Bubbles wearing a sweater in the pic. He captioned the post, “Bubbles and I fresh off our gig opening for The Smashing Pumpkins last night on the Tonight Show…”
Manganiello stars in the upcoming action-drama film “Archenemy,” in theaters and on-demand December 11.