Joe Manganiello reveals Sofia Vergara’s reaction to his blue mohawk

ET‘s Rachel Smith asked Manganiello how Vergara liked his new bright mohawk and Manganiello joked, “You know, she married an actor, so she had to think the weirdness would come out at some point.” He then shared that it was all for a role. “Everything generally that I do looks wise has to do with some sort of role,” Manganiello explained. ”This was one of the rare times when I had a couple of weeks to do something with my hair that I wanted to do.” While the mohawk was for a film, he chose the blue color to have fun for a few weeks. “I had my hair in a white mohawk for a role and I’m getting ready to shave it tomorrow morning completely off for another role. So I had a, like a two or three-week span where I could do whatever I wanted with it,” he said. “So I just dyed my mohawk blue!”

Per, ET, Manganiello originally shaved his head to reprise his role as Deathstroke for reshoots on Zack Snyder‘s, Justice League. “It was my opportunity to put my stink on the character, you know? I had my own opinions about the character and once they hand it over to the actor, it becomes the actor’s, and you get to do what you want with it,” he recalled. “When Zack called me and said he wanted me to come back, I said, ‘Well, I’ve got a couple ideas about things I want to do,’ and Zack was really excited about them all, including, you know, the change to a more warlike Deathstroke.”

