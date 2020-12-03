Salma Hayek has her itty bitty Christmas outfit ready!

Salma Hayek has her Christmas outfit ready and Mrs. Claus better watch out. Hayek posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram wearing a super cute brown blazer and matching hat. She rocked some cool pink shades and a gold necklace. In the back of her pic, you could see an impressive collection of black purses. But standing out is a red hot Santa outfit! Hayek circled the dress in the pic and captioned the post, “My Christmas outfit is ready🎄 ✨ Ya tengo listo el disfraz de Santa Claus 🎄 ✨ #fashion”
Hayek loves dressing up for Holidays and wishing her fans the best. Check out the rest of the outfits Hayek rocked this year during the Holidays:
On Thanksgiving Hayek shared a picture in front of her festive dinner table. She rocked her naturally wavy hair with a fresh face and a maroon turtle neck sweater. Hayek captioned the pic, “Let’s be safe and grateful. ✨ Hay que estar sanos y ser agradecidos.”
On November 2nd for Dia De Los Muertos the stunning actress rocked a beautiful black and red floor-length dress with a beautiful red lip. Hayek showed off her impressive alter filled with beautiful traditional offerings and photos of her ancestors. She captioned the pic, “Feliz Día de los Muertos! Happy Day of the Dead! #diadelosmuertos #dayofthedead”
On Halloween Hayek shared a scary selfie dressed up as a vampire. She captioned the pic, “Happy Halloween 👻!!! Feliz día de las brujas y de las vampiras!!!”
The “Grown Ups” star was committed to celebrating Mexican Independence Day on September 16 and even dyed her hair green for the occasion. She wore a red lip, chile earrings, and a MEXICO shirt while she screamed happily into the camera, “viva mexico.” She captioned the pic “Happy Mexican Independence Day! Feliz Dia de la Independencia. Viva Mexico!”
Hayek wished fans a happy Cinco de Mayo and shared a selfie of what she looked like after she did her own makeup. She put a Mexican flag border over the pic and captioned it, “Happy Cinco de Mayo! #Hair and #makeup by Salma Hayek in quarantine. Feliz Cinco de Mayo.”
The “Frida” actress blessed Instagram on Valentines day with “14 photos for her 14 million followers.” She shared beautiful photos in red outfits along the years and captioned the pic, “On this 14 of February the day of love and friendship here are 14 photos for my 14 million followers from me to you with love and gratitude. Happy Valentine’s Day.”
Hayek started off 2020 with friends, including Rosario Dawson. They had no idea what was about to be the mess of 2020 and looked super happy in 2020 headbands as they threw kisses to the camera. She kept the captioned simple, “Happy 2020.”