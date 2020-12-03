Salma Hayek has her itty bitty Christmas outfit ready!

Salma Hayek has her Christmas outfit ready and Mrs. Claus better watch out. Hayek posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram wearing a super cute brown blazer and matching hat. She rocked some cool pink shades and a gold necklace. In the back of her pic, you could see an impressive collection of black purses. But standing out is a red hot Santa outfit! Hayek circled the dress in the pic and captioned the post, “My Christmas outfit is ready🎄 ✨ Ya tengo listo el disfraz de Santa Claus 🎄 ✨ #fashion”

Hayek loves dressing up for Holidays and wishing her fans the best. Check out the rest of the outfits Hayek rocked this year during the Holidays:

On Thanksgiving Hayek shared a picture in front of her festive dinner table. She rocked her naturally wavy hair with a fresh face and a maroon turtle neck sweater. Hayek captioned the pic, “Let’s be safe and grateful. ✨ Hay que estar sanos y ser agradecidos.”

