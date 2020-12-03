Why Jennifer Lopez has canceled her wedding twice

Jennifer Lopez is taking no chances! The actress and singer has called off her wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez for the second time this year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Like a real latina, JLo is known for her lavish celebrations, including her extravagant 50th birthday party on Star Island in Miami, when she partied with A-list stars such as DJ Khaled, Ashanti, and even Gloria Estefan.
And let’s not forget the over the top Superbowl halftime show, bringing the house down with her incredible performance with Shakira.
However this year has been changing everyone’s plans, including Jennifer’s wedding celebration. This is why it’s no surprise that the couple are taking precautions, deciding to wait until the health crisis is under control to celebrate their long-awaited wedding.
The performer had stated before that they both had been planning to wait “shortly after” the pandemic subsided to tie the knot in Italy, with a dreamy Mediterranean wedding, but plans had to be canceled as the virus is still a major threat around the world.
The Hollywood star recently confessed that they are taking it day by day, explaining that they “kind of have let it go for a second.”
She went on to say that it’s fine to “just wait it out,” because “there’s no rush,” and despite the double cancelation “everything is good.” Letting her fans know that “it will happen when the time is right.”
JLo highlighted the fact that “it’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now,” and with everything going on, “that’s not what life is all about.”
She also explained that “life is about just enjoying each other and spending time,” making sure to say she is really grateful “for all the things that we have.”