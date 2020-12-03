Why Jennifer Lopez has canceled her wedding twice

Jennifer Lopez is taking no chances! The actress and singer has called off her wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez for the second time this year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Like a real latina, JLo is known for her lavish celebrations, including her extravagant 50th birthday party on Star Island in Miami, when she partied with A-list stars such as DJ Khaled, Ashanti, and even Gloria Estefan.

And let’s not forget the over the top Superbowl halftime show, bringing the house down with her incredible performance with Shakira.

However this year has been changing everyone’s plans, including Jennifer’s wedding celebration. This is why it’s no surprise that the couple are taking precautions, deciding to wait until the health crisis is under control to celebrate their long-awaited wedding.