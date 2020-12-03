Cardi B named Billboard’s 2020 Woman of the Year

Cardi B is the latest cover star for Billboard, being named the publication’s 2020 Woman of the Year.

For the feature, the rapper sat down for a Skype interview with Billboard’s hip-hop editor to talk all about her smash-hit single, “WAP,” her activism, raising a daughter, and how her thoughts on social media have changed over the years.

“I don’t know if I’m an activist. I’m a Libra — we are the justice sign. I like fairness, and I have compassion toward everybody. This is the type of person that I’ve always been,” Cardi said when asked if she considers herself an activist. “When I was a stripper, I posted the same s**t that I post now. I was doing marches in Harlem. But I don’t want people to think, “Oh, she’s an activist.” There’s people out here that really go off and beyond, like a Tamika [Mallory] or Shaun King, who go out of their way to really help. I feel like those are activists. I don’t want to take away from what they are. I just want to be a person with a platform that believes in good.”

As for her thoughts on social media, the rapper’s views are a little bit different than they were a few years ago.

“I’m always gonna love social media because I came up from social media. If it wasn’t for me showing my personality on social media, I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” she explained. “I would probably be a stripper owning a laundromat because that’s what I wanted to do when I was a stripper. If I didn’t voice my feelings, I would probably be one crazy b***h on drugs. I don’t do drugs; I smoke a little cigarette here and there, drink a little wine and Hennessy in the club, but those drugs I don’t do.”