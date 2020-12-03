Andrea Bocelli’s 8-year-old daughter is stepping into the spotlight for his Christmas concert: Details

Andrea Bocelli is ushering in the holiday season with his daughter Virginia. The world-renowned Italian tenor will deliver a live concert, Believe in Christmas, hosted by his eight-year-old daughter on Dec. 12. “Virginia’s eyes will be the eyes of the world: as she looks over the wonder of the theater and the magic of Christmas, she will lead us by the hand in a special journey, a celebration made of music, spirituality, happiness and wonder (thanks to the visionary direction of Franco Dragone), made of warmth, kinmanship, and optimism, the gift we most wish to receive this year. For one day, Virginia will be the host... and you will be her guests,” Andrea said in a message shared on Instagram.

A trailer for the upcoming event shows Andrea walking into the concert venue—the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house—with his daughter, whom he shares with wife Veronica Berti. Dressed in a festive white dress, Virginia says, “Daddy it’s dark in here. Where are you taking me?” “Don’t worry, follow me,” Andrea replies.

After questioning where they are, the 62-year-old singer explains to his little girl, “This is a very special place and soon you will find out why.” Andrea then asks his daughter if she would like to “share this with some friends.” “Yes!” she responds, adding, “I’m happy to invite you all across the world to join us live from Teatro Regio di Parma on December 12.”

The one-off, multi-camera event﻿ will broadcast across multiple time zones from the spectacular Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy. According to Forbes, the live performance﻿ will feature a full-orchestra accompaniment, some surprise guests and include songs from Andrea’s latest album Believe. In a previous press release for his album, Andrea said, “The concept behind Believe is based on three words: faith, hope and charity. These are the three theological virtues of Christianity, yet – quite independently of any religious belief – they are also the three extraordinary keys to giving meaning and completeness to the lives of every one of us.”