George Clooney reveals the ‘dumb thing’ he and wife Amal did with their twins

Parents make mistakes and learn from them, but in George and Amal Clooney ’s case, they might actually need to learn a new language. While The Midnight Sky actor, 59, and human rights attorney, 42, tied the knot in Venice, Italy and have a home in Lake Como, they do not speak Italian, but their three-year-old twins—Ella and Alexander—do. “We did a really dumb thing which is we, they speak fluent Italian,” the dad of two shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday.

©Getty Images George and Amal Clooney’s three-year-old twins speak fluent Italian

“I mean fluent Italian at three, but I don’t speak Italian. My wife doesn’t speak Italian. It’s a terrible, we’ve armed them with a language,” George continued. “I’ll say, ‘All right, go back in and clean up your room,’ and they’re like, ‘Eh, papa str*nzo,’ and I’m like ‘What?’”

The power couple welcomed their twins in 2017. During a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, George admitted that he and Amal “never talked about having kids.” “Then one day we just said, “What do you think?’” he recalled. “We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They’re like, ‘You got a baby boy!’ and I was like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic!’ And they go, ‘And you got another one there.’ I was up for one. Again, I’m old. All of a sudden, it’s like two. It’s hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes just staring at this piece of paper going, ‘What? Two?’”