Larsa Pippen and NBA player Malik Beasley started major drama

Larsa Pippen, 46 returned to her Miami home Wednesday after stirring up some drama with a married NBA player. The reality TV star, ex best friend of Kim Kardashian, and ex-wife of Scotty Pippen is no stranger to drama but the recent headlines calling her a ‘homewrecker’ haven’t been too pretty.

Photos taken on November 23 went viral Tuesday December 1st of Pippen holding hands with NBA baller Malik Beasley. Beasley, 24, is just 4 years older than her oldest son, Scotty Jr. Pippen. The drama just keeps getting messier and a second woman came forward claiming she was also in a relationship with the baller. His wife and Instagram model Montana Yao has been posting about the situation on social media.

Here is everything we know about the latest sexy scandal:

When photos started circling the web of Pippen and the Minnesota Timberwolves player holding hands the internet was determined to get down to the juicy details. They looked like a regular couple holding hands without any fears of being seen. It sparked dating rumors until everyone realized that Beasley is married. And not just married, JUST MARRIED, like in March of this year!

His wife, Yao posted a message on her Instagram story when news broke that said, “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down, the truth always comes out one way or another.” She posted another feed that read, “Appreciate all the love ya’ll for real.” According to TMZ, Yao had expected Malik to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday on November 26th and she was disappointed when he didn’t make it back. Beasley has apparently had his eyes on Pippen for weeks and people found comments he left on her Instagram page before their time together that said, “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen.” Beasley posted the comment on an old picture and apparently thought nobody would notice.



But the story didn’t stop there, later that day on Tuesday, The Shade Room reported that there was another woman named Jewel Santana involved with Beasley. According to the outlet, she said she too found out that he was with Pippen on social media. Santana alleges that Beasley slid into her DMs and they had a full-blown relationship that including being inside his home, meeting his son, and sleeping in his bed. TSR posted screenshots of their alleged conversations over Instagram and text which includes Beasley saying he would send money to her for her mom. There is also an email with the subject “mi amor” he sent to Santana explaining that his “baby mama” is still in the picture but he wants to take care of her monthly and help her with her daughter.

