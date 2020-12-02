Sasha Obama looks all grown up in viral TikTok dance clip

Sasha Obama set social media on fire Wednesday by appearing in a video on TikTok, dancing alongside some of her friends. The video went viral once users discovered the rare clip of Former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, who looks absolutely beautiful and all grown up.

The 15-second video, which is set to Popp Hunna’s 2020 song, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette),” shows Sasha front and center with about seven people standing next to and behind her. One aspect of the video that caught fans’ attention was the fact that none of them have masks on, standing shoulder-to-shoulder as they perform a popular TikTok dance in what looks to be a kitchen.

The video was posted by one of the dancers in the clip, not Sasha, and since going viral, the original post has been taken down.



The 19-year-old is currently an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan, where she started last fall. She was quarantining with her parents and her older sister, Malia Obama , at the beginning of the year, with both sisters enrolled in online classes at their respective schools.

It’s not clear whether or not this video was taken on-campus or if Sasha has returned to school, but from this video, it appears she’s no longer staying with Barack and Michelle Obama .

In a recent interview about his memoir, A Promised Land, Barack revealed that he is afraid of Sasha because of her stark resemblance to his wife.