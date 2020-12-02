Sasha Obama looks all grown up in viral TikTok dance clip

Sasha Obama set social media on fire Wednesday by appearing in a video on TikTok, dancing alongside some of her friends. The video went viral once users discovered the rare clip of Former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, who looks absolutely beautiful and all grown up.
The 15-second video, which is set to Popp Hunna’s 2020 song, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette),” shows Sasha front and center with about seven people standing next to and behind her. One aspect of the video that caught fans’ attention was the fact that none of them have masks on, standing shoulder-to-shoulder as they perform a popular TikTok dance in what looks to be a kitchen.
The video was posted by one of the dancers in the clip, not Sasha, and since going viral, the original post has been taken down.
Sasha Obama on #TikTok this morning #SashaObama 😍 pic.twitter.com/w87TKtmb9W— Carolus (@ANousJeunesse) December 2, 2020
The 19-year-old is currently an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan, where she started last fall. She was quarantining with her parents and her older sister, Malia Obama , at the beginning of the year, with both sisters enrolled in online classes at their respective schools.
It’s not clear whether or not this video was taken on-campus or if Sasha has returned to school, but from this video, it appears she’s no longer staying with Barack and Michelle Obama .
In a recent interview about his memoir, A Promised Land, Barack revealed that he is afraid of Sasha because of her stark resemblance to his wife.
“Sasha is a mini Michelle,” the former President explained. “And I’m afraid of Michelle. And Sasha having seen that, basically has the same look and the same attitude.”
Obama went on to explain that him and Malia have formed an alliance that rivals Sasha and Michelle’s, though they’re more well-tempered than the latter two.
“Malia is more like me temperamentally and we call ourselves ‘The Long Faces,’ because her face is more shaped like mine and ‘The Round Faces’ are Michelle and Sasha.”
He continued, “The Round Faces are a fiercer tribe. We’re like the vegetarians, the gatherers, and they’re the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them.” Barack also went on to admit that he is “generally the brunt of jokes” in his household.
Still, even though Obama is afraid of the 19-year-old, he recognized her ‘multiple badass qualities’ in a recent interview with In Style.
“Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so.”