Lady Gaga’s limited-edition Chromatica Oreos are all about spreading kindness

A celebrity collaboration we probably didn’t expect to see anytime soon is Lady Gaga and Oreo cookies, but it is 2020 and the year has been full of plot twists so we can’t be too surprised. The “Rain On Me” singer posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday introducing her new Chromatica limited-edition Oreos.

In the video, the singer is seen laying down holding up a package of the new Oreos and tearing it open to pull out a sleeve of the beloved cookies. “They decided it was a good idea to have a, um, Chromatica Oreo, which is a pink cookie with green filling,” she says in the video.

The cookie’s packaging is inspired by the singer’s sixth studio album, “Chromatica.” Although the cookies look pretty funky and colorful, their flavor isn’t anything out of the ordinary. The Chromatica Oreos are actually just regular Golden Oreos with fun colors, according to the Today Show.

The special edition cookies will be available in six-cookie packs at stores in January, according to CNN. If Gaga’s little monsters are waiting with anticipation for full-size packs of the cookies to be released, they can sign up next month for the “Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club” to be notified, a spokesperson for Oreo told CNN. According to Oreo, the first 1,000 subscribers will get a free pack of cookies.

In addition to releasing fun looking Oreos, the cookie brand and the singer teamed up to create “Sing It With Oreo,” which is a campaign that encourages fans to send musical messages to loved ones in an effort to “spread musical messages of kindness throughout the country.” Those who participate in the campaign will be entered for a chance to win some fun Gaga treats such as possible concert tickets, depending on the COVID-19 restrictions.

Considering this collaborative cookie is a limited edition release, grab your pack as quickly as you can!