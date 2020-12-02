Dua Lipa, Nine Inch Nails and more star in ‘Song Exploder’ Volume 2 trailer

Netflix’s Song Exploder (Volume 2), which features appearances from artists including Dua Lipa , The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade, debuted its first trailer this week.
Set to premiere on December 15, the series is based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, exploring how the world’s top musicians bring some of their most popular songs to life. Song Exploder features in-depth interviews, archival footage and raw recordings, with each episode delving into the artists’ inspiration behind their music.
“Creating the song, I learned so much about myself,” Dua says in the trailer. “This was a moment in my life that I thought I could never break out of.”
“I have to write from things that I know to get a song that’s very honest and real. It’s the only way that I can truly express myself,” she continues. “As long as I have stories, I’ll be telling them.”
Elsewhere in this trailer, we get to see Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor being interviewed by Hrishikesh Hirway while listening to one of the group’s most famous tracks, “Hurt.” Reznor presses pause as he emotionally reveals, “That’s me not knowing who I was anymore. I felt alone. When I finished it, I think I said, ‘I’m sorry.’”
Interestingly enough, Hrishikesh previously revealed that Trent Reznor is actually the one who gave him the idea to turn his Song Exploder podcast into a TV show in the first place.
“I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterward, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?’” he explained. “It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I’m so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They’re all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can’t wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs.”
Previous artists to appear in the first season of the series include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign.
Check out the trailer for Song Exploder (Volume 2) down below.