Dua Lipa, Nine Inch Nails and more star in ‘Song Exploder’ Volume 2 trailer

Netflix’s Song Exploder (Volume 2), which features appearances from artists including Dua Lipa , The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade, debuted its first trailer this week.

Set to premiere on December 15, the series is based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, exploring how the world’s top musicians bring some of their most popular songs to life. Song Exploder features in-depth interviews, archival footage and raw recordings, with each episode delving into the artists’ inspiration behind their music.

“Creating the song, I learned so much about myself,” Dua says in the trailer. “This was a moment in my life that I thought I could never break out of.”

“I have to write from things that I know to get a song that’s very honest and real. It’s the only way that I can truly express myself,” she continues. “As long as I have stories, I’ll be telling them.”



Elsewhere in this trailer, we get to see Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor being interviewed by Hrishikesh Hirway while listening to one of the group’s most famous tracks, “Hurt.” Reznor presses pause as he emotionally reveals, “That’s me not knowing who I was anymore. I felt alone. When I finished it, I think I said, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Interestingly enough, Hrishikesh previously revealed that Trent Reznor is actually the one who gave him the idea to turn his Song Exploder podcast into a TV show in the first place.