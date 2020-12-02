Cardi B sends a sweet message to young fan diagnosed with cancer

Cardi B decided to reach out to one of her young fans named Lyric this week after finding out she was fighting brain cancer.

On Monday, November 30, the rapper opened up to fans by sharing the four-time brain surgery survivor’s story, speaking about how she was touched by Lyric’s strength and defiant joy, which she has been sharing with the world since she was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

“I‘ve been flying and I’m checking some DMs a couple people have already sent me this DM about this girl, a very strong girl named Lyric,” Cardi said via her Instagram Story. “She’s from Houston and she has cancer and she had about four times brain surgery.”

The “WAP” rapper went on to admit that she got “a little bit emotional” after learning about Lyric‘s health journey, but went on to add that she also felt inspired after seeing the young woman’s Instagram posts, which show her smiling and dancing despite her rough health journey.

“I have a big smile on my face to see how funny you are, how pretty you are, how you put your outfits together, how you do your nails while you‘re fighting [cancer],” she said. ”I be thinking I be havin’ it tough and other people probably think that they having it tough...It definitely motivates me to whatever I’m going through and I hope that people look at your page and get motivated.”