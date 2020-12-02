Kelly Clarkson shares the hardest part about her divorce

Kelly Clarkson is sharing her frustrations about the “horrible” divorce she is facing, after nearly seven years of marriage.
The beloved singer described what worries her the most about the difficult situation, during this week’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, admitting that “the hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest for me.”
Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this summer, gained temporary primary physical custody of her six-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington in November, and was just granted primary custody on Monday.
The Los Angeles based artist will still share joint physical and legal custody, with her kids having to travel back and forth between California and Montana, which is Blackstock’s home state.
The 38-year-old star confessed “there’s a lot of hearts involved,” while court documents describe that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased,” and both Kelly and Brandon have “a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”
During her show, she also opened up about how complicated it is “as women especially,” to experience a divorce, explaining that women are expected “to take it all on, and you can deal with it, and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about.”
It’s also known that Brandon is asking Kelly to pay him $436,000 per month for spousal and child support, and up to $2 million in attorney’s fees.
Fans of the singer have been extremely supportive during this situation, as she says “the past few months have been horribly sad.” However she is determined to show her experience because it may have “a domino effect in other people’s lives.”
Kelly Clarkson thinks her divorce was unexpected