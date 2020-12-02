Mandy Moore mourns the loss of her lifelong companion

Mandy Moore opens up about the heartbreaking and unexpected loss of her 12-year-old dog Joni, sharing an emotional post on her Instagram account with a series of photos of their time together.

The 36-year-old actress wrote, “Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl,” explaining that she was almost 13 and “had a pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver.

Mandy admitted she thought Joni was “recovering really well,” but she noticed something unusual with her behavior when she “lifelong food-obsessed, didn’t finish her dinner and couldn’t get comfortable in bed.”

The star of This Is Us who is now expecting her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith , confessed that her heart is “utterly shattered,” and described Joni as her “first love and best friend,” adding that she adored Taylor and was an “absolutely indispensable part of our lives.”

Mandy reminisced on the time she rescued her dog back in early 2008 in San Diego. “I’ll never forget the drive home, telling her that it was just against the world,” and through “every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there.”

The Hollywood actress is known for being an animal lover, to the point that she even had eight pets at once, making her world “so much more whole.”