George Clooney says he and Amal ‘haven’t ever had an argument’

Quarantine hasn't put a strain on George and Amal Clooney ’s marriage. In fact, the Oscar winner revealed to People magazine that he and his wife haven’t “ever had an argument.” “I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her,” he told the publication. “We haven’t ever had an argument. You know, everybody’s been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends’ relationships have been tested. For us, it’s been really easy.”

The Midnight Sky star, 59, and human rights attorney, 42, tied the knot in Venice, Italy back in 2014. “She succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in,” George said of his wife. “We didn’t fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]... We are really lucky and we know it.”

In 2016, the humanitarian power couple co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world. George, who was taught early on that it was his “civic duty” to get involved in political and social activism, hopes his and Amal’s children—three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander— will “pick the same kind of fights.” George said, “I hope that will be my wife’s and my legacy to our children. It just means standing up for things you believe in, standing up for equality. Who could be against equality?”