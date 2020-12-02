Celebs show support for ‘Juno’ star Elliot Page after sharing that he is trans

Oscar award-winning actor Elliot Page announced Tuesday that he is trans, and will be using he/they pronouns. The actor and director starred in several critically acclaimed films as Ellen Page including, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Inception and Juno.
They are currently starring in the Netflix series “Umbrella Academy” which was renewed for season 3 in November 2020. Page has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and safety throughout his life and came out publicly in 2014 at a Human Rights Campaign conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Page married choreographer Emma Portner four years later in 2018.
The actor posted a brave and powerful statement on his Instagram Tuesday. Since the announcement, celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Alyssa Milano, Olivia Munn, Ellen DeGeneres and fans all over the world have continued to show their support.
Page wrote in his statement, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.” Page continued, “I feel overwhelming gratitude to the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”
“I also ask for patience. My joy is real but it’s all so fragile. The truth is despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is real, insidious and cruel resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”
Page finished his letter with, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this. All my love Elliot.” His statement has been liked over 1 million times on Twitter and over 1.7 million times on Instagram.
Celeb Reactions:
Cyrus shared a string of hearts in the comments and wrote, “Elliot rules!”
Mia Farrow replied to Page’s tweet and wrote, “Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great!”
Actress Anna Kendrick retweeted the statement on Twitter and added, “Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc.”
Netflix and The Umbrella Academy shared support for Page and tweeted, “We are so proud of our superhero.”
Milano also replied to the tweet and wrote, “Thank you for this, Elliot.”
And his wife, left her own sweet message for her partner and wrote, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”
Check out more supportive messages below:
Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2020
I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 1, 2020
Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism - not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth - is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2WLs0eT49v— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 1, 2020
Good morning only to Elliot Page today.— Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) December 1, 2020
Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don’t know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support. 🏳️⚧️ https://t.co/8DB6iG3DCQ— mark the herald angels sing (@markhoppus) December 1, 2020
We 💜 you, @TheElliotPage! Thanks for your activism and lifting up our Black and Latinx trans/non-binary siblings. #TransLivesMatter https://t.co/mqoPEQ9IDC— Immigration Equality (@IEquality) December 1, 2020
I’ve never met Elliot Page, tho I’ve been at events & shyly waved. I’ve been a huge fan ever since “Juno” and - in real life - get nervous around people I adore. So I’ve just enjoyed his work - films & docs - from afar. Next time I’m not only saying hi, I’m saying “Thank you.” ❤️— Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 1, 2020