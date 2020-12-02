Celebs show support for ‘Juno’ star Elliot Page after sharing that he is trans

Oscar award-winning actor Elliot Page announced Tuesday that he is trans, and will be using he/they pronouns. The actor and director starred in several critically acclaimed films as Ellen Page including, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Inception and Juno.

They are currently starring in the Netflix series “Umbrella Academy” which was renewed for season 3 in November 2020. Page has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and safety throughout his life and came out publicly in 2014 at a Human Rights Campaign conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Page married choreographer Emma Portner four years later in 2018.

The actor posted a brave and powerful statement on his Instagram Tuesday. Since the announcement, celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Alyssa Milano, Olivia Munn, Ellen DeGeneres and fans all over the world have continued to show their support.



©GettyImages Elliot Page and his wife Emma Portner

Page wrote in his statement, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.” Page continued, “I feel overwhelming gratitude to the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”



“I also ask for patience. My joy is real but it’s all so fragile. The truth is despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is real, insidious and cruel resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

