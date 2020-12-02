Is Denise Bidot back together with Lil Wayne?

Lil Wayne has finally reconciled with Denise Bidot, following an argument caused by their political differences during the presidential election.

Loading the player...

The rapper’s girlfriend assured her followers on social media that she would be voting for Joe Biden, while Lil Wayne caused commotion among his fans after revealing his endorsement and posting a photo with Donald Trump.

John Legend also made sure to share his thoughts about the rapper and the rest of artists endorsing the Republican side, calling them “a new supergroup,” that should be named “the Sunken Place,” in reference to the movie Get Out directed by Jordan Peele.

I hope trump ain't the "unforeseeable circumstances" pic.twitter.com/tqnZ4zHseI — Mzitho (@SlangMzitho) November 28, 2020

Denise and Wayne were both trending on Twitter during the days leading up to the election, as it was rumored that the singer had broken up with Bidot because of the controversial election.

The 34-year-old model was quick to shut down the rumors on her Instagram account, stating that it was ridiculous to be “dumped over an IG post” after expressing her “political view” and encouraging people to vote.