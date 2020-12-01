Justin Bieber says Hailey has ‘some things she wants to accomplish’ before having kids

According to Justin Bieber , his wife, Hailey Bieber , has some things she wants to accomplish before they even think about having children. But once the time does come, Justin wants as many kids as possible.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the pop star talked about how he is leaving family planning decisions up to his wife of two years.

“I’m going to have as many as many kids as Hailey is willing to push out,” Bieber told the talk show host. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few.”

That’s when Ellen asked her guest what the ‘hold up’ was, because she already knows just how much Justin loves kids. He replied, “I think Hailey still has some things to accomplish as a woman, I don’t think she’s ready yet and that’s OK.”

Later on in the interview, Justin went on to discuss their Thanksgiving dinner, which comes after Hailey posed with a huge Turkey she cooked for their special meal that day.

Being the loving husband that he is, Bieber gushed over his wife’s food, saying, “Hailey’s a really good cook. She made turkey, a bunch of different stuff. Everyone brought an item and I have a chef who I’m blessed to have.”



Another topic that came up during their conversation was Justin latest tattoo: a rose on his neck. Following this latest addition, however, the singer admitted that Hailey has since banned anymore neck tattoos.

“I made up the meaning because I just like the way it looks,” Justin said when Ellen asked what the new tattoo represents. “Hailey doesn’t want me to get anymore neck tattoos.”

“She knew that I wanted to get it, so she said wait a month and if you still want it get it. So I did,” he continued. “I was 16 when I got my first tattoo, it was a small bird that it now covered up by a huge tattoo.”