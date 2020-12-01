Jennifer Lopez and her mom look like twins in new holiday selfie

Jennifer Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, couldn’t be more stunning in a recent photo the star posted to Instagram.
The mother of two shared a sweet selfie on Friday featuring herself and her own mother to the Instagram account for her forthcoming line, J.Lo Beauty .
In the photo, Lopez wore an ivory top with an asymmetrical neckline by Oscar de la Renta, which she wore with her hair pulled back into a slick bun. The star accessorized with a pair of big, statement hoop earrings courtesy of Chanel and kept her makeup simple with a smoky eye.
As for her caption, J.Lo captioned the mother-daughter flick with a message mentioning that her mom’s skin care tips are what helped inspire her latest business venture.
“My mom’s beauty secrets are the foundation of JLO BEAUTY. ❤️ Soon we’ll share them with all of you! -@jlo,” she wrote on the brand’s social media page.
Even though the singer, actress, and producer has kept most of the details surrounding her beauty line under wraps until it launches on New Year’s Day, she has been steadily dropping hints and sneak peeks over on the brand’s Instagram.
The pop star posted a picture of herself in a dreamy silk dress, gazing out the window, writing, “Taking care of our skin is one of the best ways we can practice self care. It‘s a big part of being happy and practicing self love. ❤️”
Another caption reads, “Say this to yourself today: I am youthful and timeless at every age. #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate ✨ #MondayMotivation.”
When she first announced the brand’s launch last month, Jennifer revealed that this latest business venture is a big deal for her because it’s been so many years in the making.
“This isn’t just a passion project, it‘s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. ✨ Get early access 12/8,” she wrote under a video of her posing for a brand photoshoot. Of course, the caption also included her signature hashtag, #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate.
Luckily for fans, tomorrow, we finally get to find what products are coming out for J Lo Beauty’s first launch.
“TOMORROW WE ARE SPILLING THE SECRETS...,” the brand wrote under a photo of a translucent product on top of a pink countertop. “Can’t wait to share it all with you!! ONE MORE DAY for the iconic product reveal!! We’re going to reveal the products for the first time!!”
