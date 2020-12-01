Why Ryan Reynolds is stopping traffic

Ryan Reynolds is stopping traffic, literally! With fans of the actor starting a petition to name a Vancouver street after him with the help of a popular radio show.

The petition which now has over 3,000 signatures and has a 5,000 goal, asks mayor Kennedy Stewart to name a street after the Canadian celebrity.

The idea started with Kevin Lum, the host of the radio show The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean in 104.9 KiSS RADiO, resulting in such a popular trending topic that even Ryan noticed what was going on.

The radio show posted on Twitter about their efforts to make it all happen for their “hometown hero,” asking followers and fans of Ryan to “please take a moment to sign & share,” tagging the actor with the link of the change.org petition.

However Reynolds wasn’t so thrilled about the idea, responding that it was a “very kind” gesture, but a “hard pass.”

He went on to explain that he didn’t want to be blamed for traffic, joking that “if traffic sucks everyone will say “Ryan Reynolds is a mess” or “Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.”

My brothers would enjoy this too much. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 28, 2020

Ryan said that his “brothers would enjoy” it very much, referring to the amount of jokes they would make.

His response didn’t stop the excitement of fans, as they are now suggesting other things that could be named after him, including bridges and even schools.