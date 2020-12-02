Are Selena Gomez and NBA star Jimmy Butler dating?

Could Selena Gomez and NBA star Jimmy Butler be the next power couple? — We aren’t quite sure yet! But according to a Twitter user, these two could be in a romance. The rumor started when the handle @chrispiro11 put his self-assigned title as “NBA insider” to work. According to the tweet, the 28-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman and the Miami Heat professional basketball player are a couple. “Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez. Weird couple man. Sources: Dude just trust me,” the person wrote.

Jimmy butler and selena gomez weird couple man

Sources: Dude just trust me — Chris Piro (@Chrispiro11) November 14, 2020

It is unknown if the tweet was written sarcastically or if this might be a fact; however, more eyewitnesses have come to Twitter to add more information about the rumor. Another social media user shared a screen caption of a conversation that sustains that Gomez and Butler were spotted at a restaurant.

“Selena Gomez spotted w Jimmy Butler at Lucien. Seemed like a date,” the text reads. “100% sure they were there together obvi I cant speak to if it was ACTUALLY a date, but they were together,” the person continued explaining.



ok ok i know deuxmoi is very unreliable but i love this selena gomez jimmy butler rumor pic.twitter.com/ZGU1pqQBik — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) November 15, 2020

In an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, the Rare Beauty founder labeled dating in Hollywood as a “cliché,” adding that it is a bubble. “Everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it’s because it’s safe, right?” the superstar said. “But the problem with that is that you end up — whether you admit it or not — you’re having your relationship for people and not even for yourself.”

“There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together’ or whatever,” referring to authenticity in relationships. “Just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.

Gomez opened up about dating during her appearance at one of NikkieTutorials YouTube videos. “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care,” she joked, adding that her wedding is probably never going to happen.

During an episode of her virtual cooking show on HBO, “Selena + Chef,” she said how frustrating it could be people bring her past relationship all the time. “When people think of me, do they just think of me as, ‘Oh, that girl who was with that person’ and that’s it?” adding that she would be devastated if people have that perception about her because she has “worked so hard not to be that.”