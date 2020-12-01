Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly dating following relationship rumors

Longtime friends Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly dating following months of rumors surrounding their relationship status.

After being spotted together multiple times over the course of the past year, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rihanna and Rocky, both 32, are officially dating now. While they dropped this bombshell, the source did not specify for how long or give any more details about how casual or serious the relationship between the two stars is.

This news comes following a report from Page Six, who spotted RiRi and the rapper “with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn on Saturday night” in New York. According to the publication, they were “seated discreetly behind a curtain.”

In her last relationship, Rihanna was dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. The couple was very private throughout their time together, dating for a total of three years. The two of them reportedly broke up in January 2020, with PEOPLE reporting at the time that the two split because they weren‘t a good longterm match. A source told the mag, “Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship.”

Following their breakup, Rihanna was quickly linked to Rocky, who she was seen with in her first public outing since the split. At the top of the year, The Sun reported the two musicians were dating, with its source claiming that Rihanna was wary of moving too quickly.

“Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan,” the source said. “They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

The Sun’s report was quickly shut down by reports from E! , which came out shortly after. Their source said there was nothing going on between the two friends, saying, “Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something. She’s hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.” That source added that yes, “they have a long history, and she’s just having fun.”