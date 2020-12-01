Madonna shared a sentimental Thanksgiving video showing all six of her children

We love seeing how celebrities spend their holidays and sometimes if we’re lucky enough, celebs will post photos showing us how they celebrated. On Monday, Madonna posted a sweet, rare video on her Instagram of her and her gorgeous family from Thanksgiving.

In the video, the 62-year-old icon is seen posing with her family for a group picture while Nina Simone‘s “Love Me or Leave Me” played over the footage. In the video, we got to see Madonna’s two biological children from previous relationships and her four adopted children. 23-year-old Lourdes, 19-year-old Rocco, 14-year-old David, 14-year-old Mercy, and 8-year-old twins Estere and Stella were all dressed up for the Thanksgiving celebrations.

Madonna’s 26-year-old choreographer boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams was also there spending some quality time with his girlfriend and her family. For some turkey and stuffing, Madonna wore a silk black dress and sported light pink hair. The “Material Girl” singer captioned the sentimental video saying, “A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks. 🙏🏼 #everyday #ninasimone.”

Madonna fans couldn’t get enough of this family video as the singer rarely shows her family and is known for keeping her personal life very private. Kelly Ripa commented on the post with several emojis, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” One fan wrote in the comment section, “I have to watch it several times to focus on someone different each time ❣️.” Another fan commented, “you built a wonderful family ❤️👑.”

Although Madonna’s 15.5 million Instagram followers don’t often get to see her whole clan, the singer does keep us up to date here and there on what her children are up to, especially the twins. A few weeks ago the 62-year-old posted an adorable video of Stella and Estere in boxing class. The singer captioned the post, “Fight The Power 🥊 🥊 🥊 🥊 #stella #estere @renzogracieacademy #publicenemy.”