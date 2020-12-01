Paul Walker and Meadow Walker

HEARTWARMING

Meadow Walker shares emotional post about her father

Meadow constantly shares throwback photos of her father, with heartwarming captions celebrating his birthday, and working on the Paul Walker Foundation for a good cause.

BY

Meadow Walker shared the sweetest photo in honor of her father Paul Walker, seven years after the tragic death of the Hollywood movie star.

Loading the player...

Fans of Paul also took to Twitter and Instagram to share throwback photos on the set of the popular The Fast and the Furious franchise, along with short clips of the movie and touching messages remembering his legacy.

The 22-year-old daughter of the actor wrote on her Instagram post, “Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping,” adding that it’s “a silly day to remember in sadness,” but it should also be “a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world.”

 

In the beautiful picture Paul is napping next to a young Meadow, causing fans of the actor and the films to be completely moved by the emotional post in the comments.

Paul’s co-star also made sure to celebrate the life of the icon, including Tyrese, who shared the love writing “We love you Meadow! We love you and miss your father everyday....... Prayers love and light to you angel..... I know none of this has been easy especially days like this..... -Uncle Ty.“

Fast & Furious 6 - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals©GettyImages
Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson.

Meadow constantly shares throwback photos of her father, with heartwarming captions celebrating his birthday, and working on the Paul Walker Foundation for a good cause.

Walker died in a car crash on November 30, 2013 in Santa Clarita, California. While driving a Porsche during one of his days off from the filming of the seventh movie of the popular franchise.

Paul Walker and Roger Rodas Memorial in Valencia©GettyImages
Paul Walker and Roger Rodas Memorial

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more