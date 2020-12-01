Meadow Walker shares emotional post about her father

Meadow Walker shared the sweetest photo in honor of her father Paul Walker, seven years after the tragic death of the Hollywood movie star.

Fans of Paul also took to Twitter and Instagram to share throwback photos on the set of the popular The Fast and the Furious franchise, along with short clips of the movie and touching messages remembering his legacy.

The 22-year-old daughter of the actor wrote on her Instagram post, “Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping,” adding that it’s “a silly day to remember in sadness,” but it should also be “a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world.”

In the beautiful picture Paul is napping next to a young Meadow, causing fans of the actor and the films to be completely moved by the emotional post in the comments.

Paul’s co-star also made sure to celebrate the life of the icon, including Tyrese, who shared the love writing “We love you Meadow! We love you and miss your father everyday....... Prayers love and light to you angel..... I know none of this has been easy especially days like this..... -Uncle Ty.“